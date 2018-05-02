Orioles' Chance Sisco: Exits game Tuesday
Sisco exited Tuesday's game against the Angels early with an apparent head injury.
Sisco suffered the injury while attempting to chase down a foul ball and colliding with teammate Pedro Alvarez. The catcher appeared to take a blow to his head but was able to walk off the field under his own power. We'll await word from the Orioles on the specifics of his injury. He was replaced by Caleb Joseph behind the plate.
