Sisco is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Pedro Severino will work in a battery with starting pitcher Dylan Bundy as the Orioles and Yankees wrap up their series with an early game. Sisco started at catcher in Tuesday's 8-3 loss, going hitless in three at-bats to sink his season-long batting average to .217.

