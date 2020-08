Sisco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Sisco got aboard with a walk in the first inning and then scored on an Anthony Santander homer. In the fifth, Sisco went yard himself for a two-run blast. Across 43 plate appearances, the 25-year-old is hitting .303/.465/.636 with three homers, six RBI and seven runs scored.