Orioles' Chance Sisco: Grabs start Tuesday
Sisco is the starting catcher for Tuesday's tilt with the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Caleb Joseph was expected to be the primary catcher for Baltimore this season, but this is the second of the past three games that Sisco will start. The rookie backstop is 2-for-5 with a double already this season and hit well during spring training, so perhaps he could maintain the upper hand in the playing time battle if he can continue his hot start against big-league pitchers.
