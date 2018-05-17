Sisco is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco will cede catching duties to newcomer Andrew Susac on Thursday following veteran Caleb Joseph's demotion to Triple-A. Sisco should take over as primary catcher for the Orioles after spitting time with Joseph throughout the season, but the team could also opt to continue with the platoon-style rotation behind the plate.