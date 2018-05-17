Orioles' Chance Sisco: Heads to bench Thursday
Sisco is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco will cede catching duties to newcomer Andrew Susac on Thursday following veteran Caleb Joseph's demotion to Triple-A. Sisco should take over as primary catcher for the Orioles after spitting time with Joseph throughout the season, but the team could also opt to continue with the platoon-style rotation behind the plate.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...