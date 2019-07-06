Sisco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Sisco has been on a tear since getting called up to the big leagues, hitting .268/.388/.625 with five homers in 18 games. That's moved him into a clear starting role behind the plate in Baltimore. He'll sit in favor of Pedro Severino on Saturday after starting six of the last seven games.

