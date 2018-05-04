Orioles' Chance Sisco: Hits bench Friday
Sisco is not in the lineup Friday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco is hitless in the team's past seven games, bringing his season batting average down to .226. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Caleb Joseph to log a start behind the dish.
