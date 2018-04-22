Orioles' Chance Sisco: Hits bench Sunday
Sisco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco will get a breather after starting each of the last three games behind the plate, affording Caleb Joseph a turn at catcher. With Sisco owning a 434-point edge in OPS over Joseph entering play Sunday, it seems likely that manager Buck Showalter will proceed with the rookie as the Orioles' primary backstop.
