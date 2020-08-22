Sisco went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Friday but the Orioles still fell to the Red Sox by a score of 8-5.

Sisco hit a three-run blast in the eighth to give the Orioles some life but ultimately it wasn't enough. The 25-year-old backstop has now homered in two of his last three games while racking up five RBI in the process. His playing time moving forward looks a bit murky with the recent addition of Ryan Mountcastle but he should still get the occasional start at catcher or designated hitter while mostly occupying a backup role.