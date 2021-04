Sisco went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Sisco got the start at catcher with Pedro Severino at designated hitter Saturday. The 26-year-old Sisco put up his first multi-hit game of the year, and he knocked in Severino with an RBI double in the second inning to get the Orioles on the board. Sisco has gone just 4-for-28 (.185) with two RBI and a run scored in nine games this season.