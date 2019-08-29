Sisco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Sisco took Max Scherzer deep in the fifth inning for his seventh home run of the season. It was his first long ball since July 7, indicative of the slump he's been in. Entering Wednesday's contest, Sisco had just a .176 slugging percentage and .431 OPS across 90 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

