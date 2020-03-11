Sisco hurt his hand on a foul tip and has been briefly held back, though he was able to hit Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It doesn't sound like Sisco is anything worse than banged up. With Opening Day still over two weeks away, his availability for the start of the season doesn't appear to be under serious threat. He's lined up for some sort of timeshare with Pedro Severino again this season, though the exact split between the two remains to be seen.