Orioles' Chance Sisco: Loses hold of primary role
Sisco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With Sisco on the bench for the fourth game in a row, it seems safe to conclude that Caleb Joseph has passed him on the depth chart. The decision to limit Sisco's role of late is a curious one with the backstop possessing a strong .364 on-base percentage over 55 plate appearances this season compared to Joseph's middling .143 OBP. With the 7-19 Orioles quickly falling out of the mix for a playoff spot, the youngster should reclaim the primary role behind the plate before long.
