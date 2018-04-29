Sisco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Sisco on the bench for the fourth game in a row, it seems safe to conclude that Caleb Joseph has passed him on the depth chart. The decision to limit Sisco's role of late is a curious one with the backstop possessing a strong .364 on-base percentage over 55 plate appearances this season compared to Joseph's middling .143 OBP. With the 7-19 Orioles quickly falling out of the mix for a playoff spot, the youngster should reclaim the primary role behind the plate before long.