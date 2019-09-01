Sisco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The lefty-hitting Sisco will take a seat with southpaw Danny Duffy on the mound, but the 24-year-old may no longer represent the Orioles' top catching option versus right-handed pitching either. Sisco is slashing just .174/.268/.256 since the All-Star break and will check out of the lineup for the fifth time in seven games while Pedro Severino catches for Baltimore.