Sisco will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Just like the past two seasons, Sisco is expected to serve as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Pedro Severino in 2021. Sisco boasts a decent amount of pop and has shown the ability to draw walks at high rates throughout his time in the big leagues, but his poor defense will likely make it tough for him to leapfrog Severino on the depth chart.