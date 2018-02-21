Orioles' Chance Sisco: May not act as starting catcher right away
Sisco appears to be the backup catcher for the Orioles as things stand now, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The catching prospect has some offensive upside, but it appears that the Orioles want to give him a bit more time to develop before making him a staple of the lineup. Caleb Joseph is in line for primary catching duties for now, but Sisco will likely push for starting duties at some point during the season. It's unclear if the Orioles want Sisco to get more at-bats in the minors or if they want him to learn from Joseph a bit as his backup, but things should become clearer as spring training rolls along.
