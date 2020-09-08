site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
at
6:12 pm ET 1 min read
Sisco isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets.
Sisco has seen decent playing time as the designated hitter this season, but he'll take a seat for the fourth time in the last six games. Renato Nunez (hamstring) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter.
