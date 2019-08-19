Sisco (groin/shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles haven't provided an update on Sisco's condition after he was evaluated by the training staff following his departure from Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Red Sox in the sixth inning, when he was struck in the shoulder and groin area by a pair of foul balls. Pedro Severino replaced Sisco in Sunday's contest and will fill in again behind the plate in Monday's series opener.