Orioles' Chance Sisco: Not starting second game
Sisco isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Sisco will get a breather after going 1-for-2 with one walk in Friday's matinee. Renato Nunez will rest his legs as the designated hitter.
