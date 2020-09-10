site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-chance-sisco-not-starting-thursday-756532 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 10, 2020
at
3:38 pm ET 1 min read
Sisco isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.
Sisco will take a seat once again as the
Orioles continue to rotate players in the designated hitter role. Renato Nunez will rest his legs as the DH on Thursday with Pat Valaika starting at first base. More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read