Sisco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He'll cede catching duties to Pedro Severino for the fourth time in five games while the Rays deploy a lefty (Jalen Beeks) as their primary pitcher. Sisco Three of Sisco's four benchings during that span have come when the opposition has used lefty starters or primary pitchers, so he still looks to have the upper hand on the large side of a platoon behind the dish.