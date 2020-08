Sisco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Sisco has been handling a near-everyday role of late, starting in four of the Orioles' last five games as either a catcher or designated hitter. The Orioles wanted to give shortstop Jose Iglesias a day out of the field in the series finale, leaving no room at DH for Sisco, who will also cede the start behind the dish to top backstop Pedro Severino.