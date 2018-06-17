Sisco (undisclosed) was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco was a late scratch from Sunday's matchup against the Marlins due to an unknown injury. He'll head down to the minor leagues after hitting .218 with two homers and 16 RBI through 47 games this season. Austin Wynns figures to take over the catching duties in his absence.