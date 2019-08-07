Sisco is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Pedro Severino picks up another start behind the dish in his stead. The 24-year-old Sisco has cooled off at the plate recently, evidenced by his .135/.179/.162 triple-slash and 41 percent strikeout rate over his past 10 games.