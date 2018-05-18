Orioles' Chance Sisco: Out of Friday's lineup
Sisco is not in the lineup against Boston on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco will remain on the bench for a second straight day as Andrew Susac gets another start behind the plate after going 1-for-3 with a double during Thursday's loss. Expect to see Sisco back in the starting lineup Saturday.
