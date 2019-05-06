Sisco was named the International League Player of the Week on Monday after batting .565 with five home runs, two doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs over a six-game stretch for Triple-A Norfolk.

Sisco's season line looked fairly pedestrian as April came to an end, but the red-hot streak has boosted him to a robust .293/.381/.522 across 24 games. The 24-year-old failed to break camp with the Orioles largely as a result of concerns about his defense behind the plate rather than his bat, so despite his huge production of late, it's unclear if a callup to the big leagues is imminent. The Orioles have been getting by with a catching timeshare of Pedro Severino and Austin Wynns, neither of whom possesses the fantasy upside that Sisco does.