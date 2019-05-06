Orioles' Chance Sisco: Raking at Triple-A
Sisco was named the International League Player of the Week on Monday after batting .565 with five home runs, two doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs over a six-game stretch for Triple-A Norfolk.
Sisco's season line looked fairly pedestrian as April came to an end, but the red-hot streak has boosted him to a robust .293/.381/.522 across 24 games. The 24-year-old failed to break camp with the Orioles largely as a result of concerns about his defense behind the plate rather than his bat, so despite his huge production of late, it's unclear if a callup to the big leagues is imminent. The Orioles have been getting by with a catching timeshare of Pedro Severino and Austin Wynns, neither of whom possesses the fantasy upside that Sisco does.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...