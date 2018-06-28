Sisco was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco has played in 47 games for Baltimore this season, accumulating a slash line of .218/.340/.328 with two home runs and 16 RBI. He will likely split time with Caleb Joseph behind the plate after Austin Wynns was optioned in a corresponding move.

