Sisco is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Sisco is 4-for-13 with three runs scored and a walk during his last five games since snapping a brutal 3-for-32 stretch that ended August 10. The left-handed hitting catcher is still slashing just .133/.278/.133 in 18 plate appearances against southpaws. Pedro Severino will start behind the plate and hit sixth against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.