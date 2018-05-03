Sisco (head) is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Thursday against the Angels, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Sisco is good to go after missing Wednesday's game with a few bruises he picked up following a collision with teammate Pedro Alvarez on Tuesday. The 23-year-old backstop, who is hitting .245/.351/.367 through 22 games this season, will face Jaime Barria in his return to action.