Orioles' Chance Sisco: Returns to lineup Thursday
Sisco (head) is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Thursday against the Angels, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Sisco is good to go after missing Wednesday's game with a few bruises he picked up following a collision with teammate Pedro Alvarez on Tuesday. The 23-year-old backstop, who is hitting .245/.351/.367 through 22 games this season, will face Jaime Barria in his return to action.
