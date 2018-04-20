Orioles' Chance Sisco: Scores in loss
Sisco went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to Detroit.
After pinch hitting the past three games, Sisco got the start Thursday and poked his first single since April 13. Caleb Joseph has struggled immensely (.081/.105/.135 slash line) to begin the year, so Sisco could be in line for an increased role. The former top prospect might not be much of an upgrade, however, as he owns an inflated BABIP (.429) and an awful 36.8 percent strikeout rate. Still, keep an eye on the 23-year-old, as the rebuilding Orioles will likely give him multiple opportunities to succeed.
