Orioles' Chance Sisco: Scratched from lineup Sunday
Sisco was scratched from the Baltimore lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
The reason behind Sisco's removal from the Orioles' initial lineup is uncertain, but it's that the backstop is nursing an injury. His absence clears the way for Austin Wynns to start at catcher for the fourth time in five games.
