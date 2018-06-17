Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sent down to Triple-A
Sisco was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Marlins after falling ill. It doesn't sound like he's dealing with a major bug, but he'll head down to the minor leagues nonetheless after hitting .218 with two homers and 16 RBI through 47 games this season. Austin Wynns figures to take over as the Orioles' primary catcher while Sisco is back on the farm.
