Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sent to minors
Sisco was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It's a move that's hard to justify based on Sisco's spring stats, as he hit .382/.533/.765. Service-time reasons could be behind the decision, though Sisco did also follow up his 1.274 spring OPS last year with a .557 mark in the regular season. With Austin Wynns (oblique) also failing to make the roster, Pedro Severino and Jesus Sucre will be the Orioles' catchers, but neither will be much of an obstacle when the team deems Sisco ready to go.
