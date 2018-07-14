Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sent to Triple-A
Sisco was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Friday's game against Texas, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sisco will head to the minor leagues after hitting .195 with two homers and 16 RBI through 58 games in the majors this season. Austin Wynns was promoted to the big club in a corresponding move.
