Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sits again Friday
Sisco will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Tigers.
Through 26 games, Sisco and Caleb Joseph will each have started 13 times behind the plate. Sisco is eight years younger and is outperforming Joseph behind the plate so far this season, hitting .255/.340/.383 compared to Joseph's .116/.136/.163, though BABIP luck in both directions can explain most of the difference there, so don't necessarily assume that Sisco will move into a starting role any time soon. His BABIP is an unsustainably high .458, while Joseph's sits at just .192. This situation could stay muddled for a while longer.
