Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sits again Sunday
Sisco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sisco will sit for the third time in the past four games as the Orioles again opt to start Andrew Susac behind the plate. Sisco is slashing just .228/.299/.380 on the year with a nearly 40 percent strikeout rate.
