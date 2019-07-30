Sisco is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sisco will rest for the day game after the night game while Pedro Severino takes a turn behind the dish. Unless he's summoned off the bench for a pinch-hit appearance, Sisco will wrap up July with a .196/.274/.304 slash line, which includes an 0-for-13 mark over his past three contests. The prolonged swoon could result in Sisco ceding more action to Severino over the final two months of the campaign.