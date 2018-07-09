Orioles' Chance Sisco: Sits first game of doubleheader
Sisco is not in the lineup for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
After starting five games out of six, Sisco has now sat in favor of Caleb Joseph for four of the past five. Neither catcher has hit well this season, though Sisco's 75 wRC+ easily outpaces Joseph's 34. Sisco is nine years younger and comes with a decent amount of prospect pedigree, so the Orioles will likely want him to eventually claim the full-time starting job, but the pair appear locked in a time share at the moment.
