Sisco is not in the lineup Saturday for Game 1 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Pedro Severino will handle catching duties and bat fourth against lefty Brendan McKay. Sisco had started six of the past eight games since overtaking Severino as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher. The left-handed-hitting catcher is slashing .271/.377/.661 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 69 plate appearances against right-handed pitching. Sisco is featuring a .992 OPS to go along with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in his five July starts.