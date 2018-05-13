Sisco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Prior to sitting out the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, Sisco was behind the plate for three games in a row, producing four hits in 12 at-bats during that span. Despite his season line improving to .225/.304/.380 with the recent offensive spike, Sisco has yet to displace Caleb Joseph as the team's primary catcher. Even though Joseph retains a horrid .203 on-base percentage on the season, it appears the veteran has earned enough trust from manager Buck Showalter to retain at least a semi-regular role at catcher.