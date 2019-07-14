Sisco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco was behind the plate for the night game of Saturday's doubleheader, so he'll be receiving some routine maintenance due to the quick turnaround for Sunday's series finale. Pedro Severino will draw the start at catcher, working in a battery with right-hander Tom Eshelman.

