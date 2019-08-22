Sisco is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He sits for the second game in a row, but the Orioles have faced lefties in both of those games. Sisco is hitting .194 with 11 strikeouts in 36 at-bats this month. Pedro Severino will start behind the dish, hitting sixth.

