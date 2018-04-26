Orioles' Chance Sisco: Solo jack in loss
Sisco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Strikeouts continue to be an issue for the 23-year-old, who's now whiffed six times in the past two games to raise his strikeout rate to 42.3 percent. Fellow catcher Caleb Joseph is hitting just .100 though, so Sisco should still get the chance to get the bulk of the starts behind the plate.
More News
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Scores in loss•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Grabs start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: May not act as starting catcher right away•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Working toward big-league job•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...