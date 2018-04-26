Sisco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Strikeouts continue to be an issue for the 23-year-old, who's now whiffed six times in the past two games to raise his strikeout rate to 42.3 percent. Fellow catcher Caleb Joseph is hitting just .100 though, so Sisco should still get the chance to get the bulk of the starts behind the plate.