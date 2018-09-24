Orioles' Chance Sisco: Still not with Orioles
Sisco (head) is still not with the Orioles, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Sisco has been in concussion protocol since taking a foul tip off his mask Sept. 16. With the Orioles well out of playoff contention, the team will likely proceed very cautiously with the backstop, leaving his possible return date murky. Austin Wynns and Caleb Joseph will continue to split catching duties.
