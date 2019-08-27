Sisco sits for the fifth time in six games Tuesday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's not clear if Sisco has fallen into a bench role or if he's simply being platooned, as all five of the games in which he's sat have come against a lefty starter or primary pitcher, including Tuesday's starter Patrick Corbin. Pedro Severino starts in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories