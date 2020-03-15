Play

Sisco (hand) took some at-bats against Tommy Milone in a simulated game Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Sisco had bruised his hand on a foul tip a few days prior to that, but now that he's swinging again, the backstop looks like he'll be fully recovered from the injury by the time the Orioles reconvene for workouts. The 25-year-old is battling Austin Wynns for the top backup job behind Pedro Severino.

