Orioles' Chance Sisco: Third straight start
Sisco will start at catcher and bat cleanup Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco will be rewarded with a third consecutive start after going 4-for-9 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and five runs over the first two contests of the series. While Pedro Severino has acted as the Orioles' No. 1 backstop for much of the season and has generally been productive, the 24-year-old Sisco was the more highly regarded prospect and probably has a greater part in the organization's long-term plans. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Sisco saw the bulk of the starts behind the dish for the remainder of the season.
