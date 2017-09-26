Sisco's future role with the Orioles will depend on his defense, and the club was encouraged that the catcher threw out 41 percent of would-be base stealers after the All-Star break in Triple-A Norfolk, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

There's no questioning the top prospects offensive talents, but how Sisco can manage a rotation from behind the dish is still up for debate. The 22-year-old figures to be the O's routine catcher sooner rather than later, but Sisco may still need another year or two of minor-league seasoning before he's ready to take on full-time catching duties at the big-league level.