Orioles' Chance Sisco: Working toward big-league job
Sisco's future role with the Orioles will depend on his defense, and the club was encouraged that the catcher threw out 41 percent of would-be base stealers after the All-Star break in Triple-A Norfolk, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
There's no questioning the top prospects offensive talents, but how Sisco can manage a rotation from behind the dish is still up for debate. The 22-year-old figures to be the O's routine catcher sooner rather than later, but Sisco may still need another year or two of minor-league seasoning before he's ready to take on full-time catching duties at the big-league level.
More News
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Contract selected from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: To join Orioles on Friday•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Named to All-Star Futures Game roster•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Heating up at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Treading water at Triple-A to begin season•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...