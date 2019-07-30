Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Called up for first time
Shepherd was called up for the first time by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Shepherd will get the opportunity to make his big-league debut, though his minor-league numbers don't suggest that he's likely to thrive. In his fourth season at the Triple-A level, he owns an 8.39 ERA over 68.2 innings split between the Orioles' and Red Sox's organizations.
