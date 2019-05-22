Shepherd was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Shepherd was in the Cubs' organization for less than a week and did not make a single appearance before changing teams again. He'll remain at the Triple-A level, where he'd recorded a 10.01 in 29.2 innings for Pawtucket in the Red Sox's organization prior to his first move.

More News
Our Latest Stories